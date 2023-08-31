Ronald G. Bulebush, 81, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at his home.
Born Aug. 30, 1941, in Mammoth, he was a son of the late Joseph Bulebush Jr. and Josephine Haer Bulebush Andrizal.
Prior to his retirement, Ronald was employed at Latrobe Steel, where he was a member of the USW Local 1537. He was a Vietnam War veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. Ronald was a member of the American Legion Post 982, Frontier Club, Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club and Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188. He enjoyed hunting, bowling, and in his early years enjoyed racing stock cars at Schmucker’s Speedway. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jane Morelli Bulebush; two brothers, Kerry and his twin, Donald Bulebush, and a sister, Sandra Grech.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Walker Bulebush of Latrobe; son, David J. Bulebush and his wife, Susan, of Hopewell Township; daughter, Rona J. Matheny and her husband, Kevin, of Scottdale; a brother, Larry Bulebush of North Carolina; three sisters, Mary Lou Swallop of Latrobe, Jean Nair of Baltimore and Victoria Baird of South Carolina; four grandchildren, Morgan Matheny, Ashley Matheny, Joseph Bulebush and Jack Bulebush; a great-grandchild, Daxton, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Jason Felici officiating.
Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
