Ronald Francis “Flip” Fleming, 82, of Derry died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Melbourne, Florida.
He was born Jan. 12, 1937, in Derry, a son of the late Robert J. and Elizabeth (Couchenour) Fleming.
Mr. Fleming was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Latrobe Steel.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Darlene; three brothers, Thomas, Robert and James Richard Fleming, and a great-grandson, Carter Roble.
Ronald is survived by his children, Rhonda Roble, Linda Fleming-Dutton and Sandra (Paul) Lamantia; grandchildren, Jessica Seling, Calvin Fleming, Sarah Roble, Emily Roble and Kylie Lamantia; great-grandchildren Carmeron, Adelyn, Jax, Mason, Caroline and Logan, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 4 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
