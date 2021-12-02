Ronald E. McKlveen, 74, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
He was born Jan. 30, 1947, in Stahlstown. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert McKlveen, and is survived by his mother, Zelda Knupp McKlveen.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Bonnie Stein McKlveen; two sons, Corey (Amanda) McKlveen and Chris McKlveen; daughter, Ronalee Bailey; three brothers, Larry (Barbara) McKlveen, Greg (Kim) McKlveen and Mark (Belva) McKlveen; four grandchildren, Ian McKlveen, Owen McKlveen, Adrianna Piper and Tristan Baca; two great-grandchildren, Jovie and Montgomery; numerous nieces and nephews, and his best friend and dog, Little Joey.
Ronald was a active member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Trauger, where he sang in the choir. He was a Boy Scout leader of Troop 474, Norvelt, and a member of the Hecla Sportsman Club. Ronald was an avid golfer at the Norvelt Golf Club and had a passion for hunting and fishing.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in Jay A. Hoffer Funeral Home, 2245 Mount Pleasant Road, Norvelt.
Ronald’s funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Trauger, with Pastor L. Samuel Scheiderer officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Interment to follow in Snowball Cemetery, Cook Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 108 Dutch Hill Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
