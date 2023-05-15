Ronald E. Lekawa, 83, of Latrobe passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Oct. 28, 1939, in Nanty Glo, he was a son of the late Stanley F. Lekawa Sr. and Catherine Sakal Lekawa.
Ronald was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Tooling Specialists Inc. He loved Pittsburgh sports and will be lovingly remembered as a hardworking, loving father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Stanley, Eugene and William Lekawa.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helen Kozickie Lekawa, whom he married Dec. 30, 1961; his three children, Dan Lekawa of Latrobe, Christine Hackley (Tom) of New Alexandria and Steven Lekawa of Latrobe; two brothers, Donald Lekawa (Colleen) and Dale Lekawa (Ruth); his sister, Nancy Smith; four grand-children, Rick Lekawa (Alexandra), Steven Lekawa, Danny Lekawa and Josh Cox (Brianna), and seven great-grandchildren, Lilly, Hazel, Stryker, Madison, Olivia, Ethan and Evelyn.
Family and friends will be received 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, May 15, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Interment will be private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
