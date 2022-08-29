Ronald Charles Pynos, 82, of Derry passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
Updated: August 29, 2022 @ 9:51 am
Ronald Charles Pynos, 82, of Derry passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
Born March 31, 1940, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Stanley E. Pynos Sr. and Mary Maruscak Pynos.
Prior to his retirement, Ron was employed at Latrobe Steel Co. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he also served with the National Guard following his active-duty tenure. Ron was a hard worker who enjoyed renovating homes, gardening and outdoors work, and also enjoyed cooking. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, as well as Pitt and Penn State. Above all, he loved his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley E. Pynos Jr. and Theodore J. Pynos.
Ron is survived by his wife, Judith A. Schmidhamer Pynos of Derry; son, Ronald Christian Pynos and his wife, Beverly, of New Alexandria; daughter, Michelle Ann Bauer of New Alexandria, and four grandchildren, Joshua Bauer, Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathan Bauer, Noah Pynos and Jackson Baum.
At Ron’s request, there will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
