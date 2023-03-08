Ronald C. Schober, 83, of Unity Township died Monday, March 6, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Aug. 8, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph Schober Sr. and Margaret Kornides Schober.
Prior to retirement, Ron owned and operated the former Kowboys Lounge in Whitney and previously worked at Standard Steel and Goodyear Tire. Ron served with the Army National Guard, cherished his grandchildren and was loved by many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Edward Schober, and two sisters, Leona Lindhart and Helen Musnug.
Ron is survived by his wife, Rosanne M. Sickora Schober; his daughter, Veronica Hoke (Robert) of Armagh; stepdaughter, Jessica Chismar (Josh Piper) of Unity Township; stepson, Joshua Chismar (Amy Stash) of Latrobe; five step-grand-children, Caleb (Bryenna), Peyton, Brody, Karli and Alivia; a step-great-grandson, Easton; two brothers, Joseph of Cook Township and Donald Schober of Wichita, Kansas; a sister, Irene Harr of Unity Township; a sister-in-law, Connie Schober, and several nieces and nephews, including special niece Virginia Schober.
Friends will be received 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, at which time a funeral service will be held.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, to plant a tree or mow someone’s grass in memory of Ron.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
