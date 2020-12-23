Ronald A. Polo Sr., 84, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 31, 1936, in Bradenville, a son of the late Peter and Anne (Hodczak) Polo.
He was a retired machinist from Latrobe Die Casting. Prior to retirement and up until just a few years ago, he was also self-employed with Ron’s Hauling. In his spare time, Ron enjoyed tinkering in his garage and gardening, happily giving away the largest portion of what he grew.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gertrude “Sally” Polo; son, Joseph “Rick” Polo; daughter-in-law, Lucinda Polo; grandson, Jacob Polo; granddaughters, Rachel Miller and Samantha Lang, and the following brothers and sisters, Peter Polo, James Polo, Robert Polo, Louise Aikens and Linda Polo.
Survivors include his children, Ronald Polo Jr. (Renie) of Derry, James Polo (Rose) of Derry, Debra Campayno of Ligonier, Rhonda Gindlesperger (Michael) of Derry, Michael Polo of Latrobe, Kimberly McElfresh (Michael) of Latrobe and John Polo (Carol) of Latrobe, along with 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way). Survivors also include his brother, John Polo, of Derry, sister, Pat Rehak, of Greensburg, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to his nurse, Mercedes, from Excela Home Health for her compassionate care and valued friendship.
John 14:1-3: “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.”
There will be no public visitations or service.
Private interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
