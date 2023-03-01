Ronald A. Moffa, 65, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh.
Born July 15, 1957, in Loyalhanna, he was a son of the late James B. and Margaret (Malarik) Moffa.
Ronald was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. He had been employed at Data Machine, LLC, Adamsburg, and was formerly employed at Smart Parts and Carbide Components. At age 9, he started Ron’s Bike Shop, a business he had for 25 years. Ronald was a member of the American-Greek Catholic Beneficial Society, the Twin Maples Hunt Club and the Frontier Club. He enjoyed hunting and loved his dogs.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James B. Moffa Jr., and a niece, Barbara Funk.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Sandra K. Rosko Moffa of Latrobe; son, Ronald Moffa Jr. and fiancee Jessica Sutton of Latrobe; daughter, Katie Moffa and partner Jonathan White of Bradenville; two sisters, M. Elaine Immel and her husband, Bruce, of Lakewood, California, and Judith Shaffer of Greensburg; a sister-in-law, Flo Magill of Greensburg, and his beloved dog, Molli.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Divine Liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Private interment will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 112 St. Mary’s Way, Bradenville, PA 15620.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
