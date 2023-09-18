Ronald A. Horak, 76, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
Born April 29, 1947, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Amos E. and Rita C. (Trafficante) Horak.
Ron was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township. He was a 1965 graduate of Latrobe High School and attended Valley Forge Military Academy. He also served in the National Guard. Pursuing his love of aviation, he graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Institute in Daytona Beach, Florida, and became a pilot for Piedmont Airlines. Prior to his retirement in October 2013, he had served for 22 years as a safety inspector for the Federal Aviation Administration. Since age 14, Ron had been a drummer in several local bands, including the Napoleonic Wars and Star Fires. An avid Corvette enthusiast, he was a proud owner of his 1960 Corvette and a member of the National Corvette Restorers Society and Corvette Club of America.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathleen Stumpf and infant Zelma Horak, and his in-laws, John and Carolyn O’Barto.
Ron was a wonderful husband to his loving wife of 55 years, Nancy L. O’Barto Horak of Latrobe. He was best friend to his loving son, Ronald A. Horak II (Melissa Cummings) of Virginia. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Sandra Myers, Deborah Stabile (Albert) and Johnette Bridge, all of Latrobe; several nieces and nephews; many, many friends, and his loving companion, his dog, Buddy.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Entombment will follow in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
