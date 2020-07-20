Roman R. Harden, 92, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born April 15, 1928, in Frostburg, Maryland, a son of the late Charles and Bertha Harden.
Prior to retirement, Roman was a furnace operator with Latrobe Foundry for more than 20 years.
He was a member of the Hope Evangelical Methodist Church in Youngstown, the Blairsville Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Sons of Columbus A and B Club and the National Rifle Association.
He was known as a kind-hearted man who would do anything for anyone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby S. (Beeman) Harden; a son, Charles Harden, and a sister, Sally Gales.
He is survived by six children, Rich Harden (Eleanor), Frank Harden (Cindy), Harold Harden (Julianne), Robin Evans (Greg), Jodie Lizza (Mike) and Victoria Howard (Steve); 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Harden; a sister, Mae LaRosa, and two brothers, Elwood Spataro (Carol) and Frank Spataro (Bernice).
At Roman’s request, there will be no viewing or visitation and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650 or online at http://www.afashelter.org/donate/.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented