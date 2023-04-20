Roman Elexzander Crusan, infant son of Autumn G. Plows and Steven W. Crusan of Unity Township, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Roman Elexzander Crusan, infant son of Autumn G. Plows and Steven W. Crusan of Unity Township, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born six days earlier on April 11, 2023.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Heather and Chad Plows; paternal grandparents, Wendy and Christopher Stewart and James and Cherri Crusan; maternal great-grandparents, Rita and Thomas Brown and Mary Ann Plows; paternal great-grandparents George and Wilma Jordan and Linda Clawson, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Roman was preceded in death by an uncle, Tommy Brown; maternal great-grandfather, George Plows Sr., and paternal great-grandparents Raymond Hein, Fred Pritts, Margaret “Peggy” Smith and Ralph and Rosella Crusan.
Friends will be received Friday, April 21, from 4 p.m. to the time of service at 6 p.m. in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
