Roma A. Wellek Hamerski, 88, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
Born Dec. 6, 1931, in Loyalhanna, she was a daughter of the late William U. “Hugh” and Cora A. (Hess) Wellek.
Roma was longtime devoted member and active volunteer at St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, and its Rosary Altar Christian Mothers. She also volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Society and for Meals on Wheels. Her world revolved around caring for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund F. Hamerski, on June 10, 2006; a daughter, Linda Jean Hamerski, on April 4, 1963, and four brothers, Hugo, Donald, Joseph and William Wellek.
Roma is survived by two sons, Ron Hamerski and his wife, Michele, and Jim Hamerski and his wife, Beth, all of Latrobe; three daughters, Diane Watson and her husband, John, Nancy Hauser and her husband, Rex, and Kathy Burd and her husband, Layne, all of Latrobe; 14 grandchildren, Travis Hauser and his wife, Heather, Justin Hauser and his wife, Amanda, Kirk Watson, Sandy Watson, Kayla Fraicola, Chelsey Hamerski, Lex Hamerski, Victoria Hamerski and Tavin Davis, Khachek Hamerski, Kristina Garofola and her husband, Dom, Katerina Patrick and her husband, Brody, Keegan Burd, Kenzie Burd and Kelly Burd; five great-grand-children, Jake, Sam, Elijah, Silas and Elliott, and one great-grandchild due to arrive in April, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Bethlen Home and Bethlen Hospice for their excellent care and compassion, and a special thank you to Roma’s two “angels,” Angie and Rhoda.
Family and friends will be received 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of St. John Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by the St. Vincent de Paul Society prayer service.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 306 St. John Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 654, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
Commented