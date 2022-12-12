Roger Clarence Shirey, 82, of Greensburg went to sleep with the Lord the evening of Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in his home surrounded by his devoted family.
He was born Oct. 2, 1940, in Latrobe to the late Clarence and Virginia (Harr) Shirey.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Roger Clarence Shirey, 82, of Greensburg went to sleep with the Lord the evening of Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in his home surrounded by his devoted family.
He was born Oct. 2, 1940, in Latrobe to the late Clarence and Virginia (Harr) Shirey.
Roger was one of a kind. He beat to his own drummer, never left a room without making everyone laugh, always held a sparkle in his eye and above all was dedicated to his family, which was his pride and joy, especially his beloved grandchildren and new great-grandson. He was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School Class of 1958, and shortly after he met his sweetheart, Carolyn Mechling, on a blind date, and the rest was history. Together they raised their family in a home full of laughter and warmth, teaching each person what love was when life wasn’t always perfect. He worked hard throughout his entire life, and was a tool and die maker by trade, working for Robertshaw Industries, and retiring eventually from H.C. Stark. Roger held a deep faith in God and was an active parishioner of St. Luke’s Church in Youngwood. We will forever miss being teased by Roger, his undeniable laugh, light heart and free spirit.
May he eternally rest with God and guide us every day until we meet again.
Roger is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Carolyn; his children, April R. Carey (Mark), Roger C. Shirey Jr. (Joelle) and Gail L. Rause (Craig); beloved grandchildren, Felicia Carey, Shawn Rause (Lindsay Johnston), Ashley Rause (Sam Przywarty), Jessica Shirey and Jennifer Shirey (Austin Schuchart), and the newest addition to his family, his great-grandson, Axton Tyler Schuchart.
In addition to his parents, he was greeted in heaven by his cherished daughter Jill Shirey, who died in 2006.
Roger’s life was celebrated and honored with a viewing from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in Ashley D.X. Nye Cremation Care & Funeral Home Inc., 408 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697, and Monday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. until the start of funeral Liturgy at 11 a.m. in St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 126 N. Fourth St., Youngwood, with the Rev. Peter E. Nordby officiating.
Burial and white dove release immediately followed in Twin Valley Memorial Park Inc., Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks a donation be made to St. Luke’s Church, Youngwood.
To leave an online memory or condolence for Roger, please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented