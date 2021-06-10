Rodney R. Hayes, 70, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Greensburg Care Center.
Born Dec. 18, 1950, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Howard J. Hayes Sr. and Edna R. Thompson Hayes.
Rodney worked locally for many years as a window washer. Recently, he was actively involved with the Senior Life programs in Greensburg. Rodney was an avid bingo player and a dedicated follower and fan of the Greater Latrobe Wildcat Marching Band and high school football team. He was a kind soul with a good sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Howard J. Hayes Jr., and two sisters, Sharon Blystone and Kathleen Burd.
Rodney is survived by a sister, Melody Burke and her husband, Charles, of Eastlake, Ohio; several nieces and nephews, and his longtime friend and neighbor, Minnie Bishop of Latrobe.
There will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St.t, Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented