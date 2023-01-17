Rodney B. Tarr, 82, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Sept. 24, 1940, in Hecla, he was a son of the late Grace T. Tarr.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rodney B. Tarr, 82, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Sept. 24, 1940, in Hecla, he was a son of the late Grace T. Tarr.
He was a lifelong member of Bethany United Methodist Church. Rodney was retired from Westinghouse and ICI of Derry and also from Sony. He was an avid sports fan of all types, especially Pittsburgh sports; a Pirates fan through it all. He loved to travel and take pictures.
Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Blaine and Jemima Tarr, and his uncles, George and Robert.
Rodney leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Judith, and his two daughters, Christa L. Papula and husband Gene of Massachusetts and Carrie L. Lander and husband Christopher of Irwin. Rodney cherished his eight grand-children, Douglas A. Tarr Jr. and wife Faith, Cassandra L. Tarr, Brittany L. Lander, Jordan C. Papula, Tristan B. Lander, Tyler D. Papula, Elena M. Papula and Addison K. Lander. They were always his pride and joy, and he enjoyed going to their events. He is also survived by his great-grandson, Liam A. Tarr, and his dog, Finn.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.