Robin Marshall Pennesi, 68, of New Derry died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh.
She was born Oct. 22, 1953, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William H. and Martha L. (Diven) Marshall.
Prior to retirement, Robin worked at the Westmoreland County Water Authority and the Derry Area High School cafeteria, where she was well loved by all. She was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church in New Derry. Robin enjoyed vacationing with her sister Betsy, her girls and her yearly trips to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, with the family. She loved her family, cooking, Sunday dinners, celebrating holidays and birthdays, playing cards, her swimming pool, gardening, cheering on her grandchildren, but most of all spending time with her husband at their camp, “The Robin’s Nest.”
Besides her parents, Robin was preceded in death by her brother, William H. Marshall.
Robin is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Louis J. Pennesi of New Derry; three children, Kristen Gulibon and husband Jim of Latrobe, Nadine Myers of New Derry and Louie J. Pennesi and Emily Fossi of New Derry; fur baby Cooper; two sisters, Betsy A. Marshall of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Mary C. Chiesa of Tucson, Arizona; four grandchildren, Jimmy Gulibon, Alexis Gulibon, Levi Myers and Taylor Myers; brother-in-law, John Pennesi and wife Cheryl; sister-in-law, Lorraine Cerilli and husband Greg, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation for the family will be private.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, in St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Development, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
Online condolences may be made to merlinfuneralhome.com.
