Robin Lynne Stewart Szalanczy, 62, of New Alexandria died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at her home.
She was born March 19, 1957, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of the late Kenneth O. Stewart and Elizabeth “Betty” M. Marks Kisic.
Prior to her retirement, Robin was a painter. She enjoyed collecting jewelry, jewels and gems.
Robin is survived by two sons, R. Matthew Szalanczy and wife Susan of Export and Christopher K. Szalanczy and his fiancée, Vicki, of Slickville; eight brothers and sisters, David K. Stewart, Bonnie L. Kisic, Donna J. Reed, Jean E. Moore, Joseph C. Kisic and wife Maryann, Kathleen A. Kisic, Charlene G Kisic and Keith Stewart; her grandson, Christopher K. Szalanczy, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family has entrusted the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry PA, 15627, with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com
