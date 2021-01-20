Robin Craig Hood, 69, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Geisinger Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.
Robin was born Oct. 18, 1951, in Latrobe, to Donald and Nellie Hood.
He shared a love for traveling with his family and was a man who never wanted pets, but became a beacon for all their attention. Robin detailed his life experiences through his animated stories. He was a beloved husband, brother, uncle and dad.
He is survived by his wife of more than 25 years, JoAnna (LaPorta) Hood; his three children, Mary Catherine Hood, Christopher Hood and Alexandra (Hood) Vicchio, and his six siblings, Barry Hood, Kathy Kier, Pattie Jones, Peggy Gideon, Barbara Gross and April Grimm.
