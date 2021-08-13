Roberta M. Pescatore, 73, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
She was born Sept. 22, 1947, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Harry and Rosemary (Deitzer) Moran.
Prior to retirement, Roberta was a case manager and social worker at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for 23 years.
A devout Catholic, she was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe, where she was a volunteer and a member of the Rosary Altar Society.
She was also a volunteer for Christ the Divine Teacher School, St. Vincent de Paul Society and the American Red Cross. She loved to tend to her flowers in her backyard, where she enjoyed watching the animals passing through.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Robert W. Pescatore; two brothers, Russell P. Moran and Mark J. Moran (Judy); two nieces, Elizabeth Shento (Matthew) and her goddaughter Natalie Moran; her nephew, Matthew Moran (Valerie), and a special friend and co-worker, Maureen Cremonese.
She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Deborah Moran.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday Aug. 15, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Private inurnment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross or the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented