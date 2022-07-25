Roberta 'Bobbie' Jackman
Roberta Anne “Bobbie” Jackman, 87, of Latrobe passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.

She was born May 15, 1935, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Robert M. and Christina M. (Duffy) Gillis.