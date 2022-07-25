Roberta 'Bobbie' Jackman

Roberta Anne “Bobbie” Jackman, 87, of Latrobe passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
She was born May 15, 1935, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Robert M. and Christina M. (Duffy) Gillis.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Roberta Anne “Bobbie” Jackman, 87, of Latrobe passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
She was born May 15, 1935, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Robert M. and Christina M. (Duffy) Gillis.
Bobbie was a lifelong member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe and the Rosary Altar Society of the church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Patricia Gillis, Christina Kennedy and Mary Gaffney, and her brother, Jack Gillis.
She is survived by four children, William R. Jackman (Betsy), Beverly A. Jackman, Michael S. Jackman and Denis P. Jackman; seven grandchildren, Claire, Robert, Drew, Jamie, Jariard, Josh and Jessica; four great-grandchildren, Chloe, Alex, Colby and Elsie, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 25, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Members of Holy Family Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary 3:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, in Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Private interment will be in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Church.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented