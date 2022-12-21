Robert William Kinney Sr., 84, of Blairsville (Brenizer) passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his home.
A son of Luther R. Kinney Sr. and Mary E. Coles Kinney, he was born March 17, 1938, in Grindstone, Fayette County.
Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked many years in the coal mines, at Torrance State Hospital and for the Derry Area School District.
He was a member of the NAACP and the Conemaugh Beagle Club.
Bob enjoyed working around the house. He was a people person, and he loved helping numerous organizations with their ticket fundraisers.
Surviving are his children Robert W. Kinney Jr. of Greensburg, Wendell Kinney Sr. (Linda) of Fort Worth, Texas, Terry Kinney of Victoria, Texas, Lawone Kinney of Greensburg, Stephen Kinney of Greensburg, Javance Adderly of Blairsville, Jordan Kinney of Indiana, Ashley Kinney of Indiana, Brittany Kinney-Santiago of Lucernemines and Kayla Kinney of Blairsville; 30 grandchildren; numerous great-grand-children; a sister, Claudette Chisolm of Pittsburgh, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Soncerae Kinney; two sons, Lamont Kinney in 1978 and Kenneth Kinney in 2003; a grandson, Wendell Kinney Jr. in 2022; two brothers, Luther and Fred Kinney, and two sisters, Mary Brown and Elizabeth Ford.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in the funeral home with Vince Skillings officiating.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.
