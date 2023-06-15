Robert William “Bob” Reeping Jr., 65, of Derry Township passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born July 10, 1957, in Johnstown, a son of Robert W. Reeping Sr. and Martha Altimus Smolka.
Bob had worked as a coal miner until he formed Reeping & Hart Construction, followed by B. Reeping Construction. He was a member of the Derry Rod and Gun Club, Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club and the Roosevelt Club. Bob was a great husband, father, grandfather, friend, supporter and also stubborn as hell. He was a hero to his children who enjoyed the simple things in life: the outdoors, porch sitting, grandbabies, family vacations (esp. Ocean City), golfing, hunting, loving and spoiling his family, family time, his wife, Denise, and all of their adventures, morning coffee dates, a cold MGD, grandfur babies Stellah, Rae, Ellie Mae, Willow Grace, Sadie and Meem, Jerry Springer, Judge Judy and “Two and a Half Men.”
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Denise Black Reeping, on May 8, 2020, with whom he joins in heaven; his in-laws, Thomas and Martha Black, and his stepfather, Thomas Smolka.
In addition to his mother and father, he is survived by his children, Angie Reeping (Justin Stoner), Rebecca Blasco (Aaron) and Bobby Reeping (Sarah); grandchildren, who were the twinkle in his eye and his world, Landan, Connor and Ryker; siblings, Terri Williams, Pam Slezak (Joseph), Linda Suchta (Mike) and Daniel Reeping; sister-in-law, Jennifer Reeping; special niece and nephew, who had an untouchable uncle bond and lights of his life, Brianna and Nicholas Reeping; many lifelong friends, and special friend and coach, Richard Schall.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, with the Rev. Thomas Bryan Jarrell officiating.
Special thanks to Hillman Cancer Center (Shadyside); Excela Health Hospice, part of Independence Health System, (Jillian, Erika, Melissa); donations from Meal Train, and Pastor Bryan Jarrell (Epiphany Anglican Fellowship, Ligonier Township).
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
