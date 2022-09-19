Robert W. Noel, 82, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Oakland.
Born Nov. 21, 1939, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Raymond C. and Myra D. (Wilson) Noel.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Robert W. Noel, 82, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Oakland.
Born Nov. 21, 1939, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Raymond C. and Myra D. (Wilson) Noel.
Prior to his retirement, Robert was employed at Latrobe Die Casting Co. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of the Marine Corps League. Robert enjoyed watching classic Westerns.
Robert is survived by his wife, Nannie G. Long Hoffmann Noel of Latrobe; two daughters, Nicola J. Noel-Soles and her husband, Roger, of Latrobe and Katherine D. Willochell and her husband, Leonard, of Latrobe; two sons, George S. Noel and his wife, Lori, of Enum Claw, Washington, and John J. Noel of Latrobe; his brother, Richard Noel and his wife, Jan, of Latrobe; two sisters, Barbara Sphon and her husband, Bill, of Latrobe and Linda Sphon and her husband, Jake, of Latrobe; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three stepsons, Jeffrey Hoffmann of Latrobe, Russell Hoffmann of Ohio and David Hoffmann and his wife, Jennifer, of New York; seven step-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Veterans Administration Hospital in Oakland for its excellent care and compassion.
At Robert’s request, his body will be donated to medical science to further advancements in medical research.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented