Robert W. Keefe Jr., 72, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Aug. 16, 1948, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Robert W. Keefe Sr. and Betty J. Himler Keefe.
Robert was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at the Westinghouse, Blairsville.
A graduate of St. Vincent College, he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance. He was an avid sports fan, and he enjoyed his monthly breakfast with his friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Kelly Douglas, and his uncle and godfather, Wilbert Keefe.
Robert is survived by his wife, Marlene J. Neiderhiser Keefe of Latrobe; stepson, Bradley Douglas Sr. of Latrobe; a stepdaughter, Shelly Douglas of Latrobe; two brothers, James Keefe and his wife, Marlene, and Ronald Keefe and his wife, Ellen; his sister, Marlene E. Keefe; two grand-children, Bradley Douglas Jr. and Carmella Stamm and her husband, Craig; several nieces and nephews; his aunt and godmother, Mary Ann Keefe, and his little buddy, his dog Bella.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cook Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented