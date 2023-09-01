Robert Thomas Eslary, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. He was a devoted family man who led a rich and fulfilling life. Robert’s presence will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.
He worked as a millwright at Kennametal prior to retirement. Robert proudly served in the U.S. Navy and later became a member of the American Legion. His unwavering commitment to his country was commendable and exemplified his patriotism. Robert’s military service embodied his dedication to serving something greater than himself.
Outside of his military service, Robert nurtured various passions. He had an affinity for hunting, finding solace in nature’s embrace. Farming was another endeavor close to Robert’s heart; he possessed a green thumb that resulted in beautiful yields year after year. Additionally, he enjoyed golfing as an active member of Champion Lakes Golf Club. These hobbies allowed Robert to find joy in the simpler aspects of life. He was also an avid gardener.
Above all else, Robert cherished his family until his last breath. He leaves behind a legacy of love that will endure for generations to come. He is survived by his loving wife, Pearl Eslary; their daughter, Donna Marie (David) Moffat, and son Robert T. Eslary Jr., as well as grandchildren Christopher, Andrew, Morgan, Lauren and Colin. His great-grandchildren Hunter and Emma brought immense joy into his life.
Robert was preceded in death by his son Eric Eslary; his sister, Marion, and brother, Andy.
Robert Thomas Eslary was a man of integrity and grace who made an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to know him. His memory will forever be cherished by those who loved him dearly.
A private family burial was held in St. John’s Cemetery, Wilpen.
Memorial donations can be made in Robert’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Eric Eslary Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Lesco FCU, 2613 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements entrusted to Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier.
