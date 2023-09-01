Robert Thomas Eslary, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. He was a devoted family man who led a rich and fulfilling life. Robert’s presence will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.

He worked as a millwright at Kennametal prior to retirement. Robert proudly served in the U.S. Navy and later became a member of the American Legion. His unwavering commitment to his country was commendable and exemplified his patriotism. Robert’s military service embodied his dedication to serving something greater than himself.