Robert T. Lihan Sr., 75, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Updated: February 22, 2022 @ 7:17 pm
