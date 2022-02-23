Robert T. Lihan Sr., 75, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Nov. 11, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was a son of the late Joseph A. and Florence Ann (Hudak) Lihan.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Latrobe Brewing Co. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the U.S. Army.
Bob was a member of the Frontier Club, St. Joseph Social Club, Hostetter Slovak Club, Whitney Volunteer Fire Department Social Club, Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department Social Club, American Legion Post 515, Possum Hollow Hunt Club and Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club and enjoyed the Tin Lizzy. Bob enjoyed traveling and gardening and took pride in maintaining his vehicles.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph M. Lihan; a sister, Frances Lihan, and a granddaughter, Crystal-Li Grubb.
Bob is survived by his wife, his “hunny,” Karen J. Grote Lihan of Latrobe; son, Robert T. Lihan Jr. and his wife, Tammy, of Latrobe; stepdaughter, Wendy J. Burkholder of Centerport, Berks County; a sister, Marianne Lihan of Cleveland, Ohio; three grand-children, Megan Grubb and her husband, Steve McFadden, Charlene Grubb and Brandi Hoffman and her husband, Timothy; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Thomas Grote of Jennerstown, Barbara Snyder of Greensburg and Lisa Rauscher and her husband, Donald, of Mount Pleasant, and his beloved kitties.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. James Ferrar officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, where graveside military service will be accorded by Armbrust Veterans Association.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
