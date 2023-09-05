Robert Steven Barron, 67, of Ligonier passed peacefully Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
He was born Aug. 15, 1956, in Ligonier, the son of the late Harry Robert and Patricia (Anderson) Barron.
Steve was Catholic by faith and a 1974 graduate of Ligonier Valley Senior High School. He was a former fire chief and president of Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. 1 with more than 46 years of service.
In his earlier years he held a pilot’s license, enjoying flying, and had helped out at the Owen Wolford Funeral Home and the J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel. He enjoyed traveling the world with his career in fire training and inspections and got great joy out of being with family and friends.
Steve is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne C. Rummel Barron; his son, Robert A. Barron (Sarah) of Ligonier; his daughter, Mindy Sue Barron (Cat) of Harrison City; his sisters, Barbara Barron-Will of Latrobe and Denise “Dene” Barron of Ligonier; his beloved dog, Shay; three nieces, and three great-nephews.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8.
Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
A fireman’s service will be conducted 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Special thanks to Westmoreland Hospital ER, ICU and Dr. Kapoor, Dr. Kopterides, Dr. Kassir and RNs Alyssa, Emily, Dave and Sue.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. 1, 115 N. Fairfield St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
