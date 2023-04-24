Robert “Scott” Lemmon, 68, a lifelong Ligonier resident, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 20, 2023.
He was born June 30, 1954, a son of the late William “Bill” and Margaret “Peg” (Dailey) Lemmon.
Scott served almost 20 years in the Pennsylvania National Guard and was proud of his accomplishments as a gunner on the tank crew. He also enjoyed the Guard’s reunion breakfasts in recent years.
He worked at various jobs in Ligonier. He was a fan of all the Ligonier school sports teams as well as a Steelers and Penguins fan. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed hunting, golfing and taking long drives around the area. He always had a funny story or a joke to share.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Mark and Bill.
Scott is survived by brother David (Tracy) Lemmon of Latrobe; his sisters, Dr. Evelyn Lemmon of Ligonier and Margaret (Cliff) Davis of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and sister-in-law Carol Luther-Lemmon of Waverly, New York. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, of whom he was so proud, Matthew (Katie), Cathryn, Amber (Wayne), Emily (Taylor), Melanie, Ryan and Bill, and great-nieces Madilynn and Mallory.
Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor James Glisan officiating.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
