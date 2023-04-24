Robert Raymond “Rob” Kollar, 60, of Unity Township passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Washington Hospital after a most difficult battle with frontotemporal dementia.
Born Jan. 6, 1963, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late Raymond R. and Joyce E. (Bodnar) Kollar.
Rob earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Clarion University. In his early years, he had been employed as a videographer and editor at WJAC in Johnstown, WGAL in Lancaster and WTAE in Pittsburgh. He discovered his true passion was teaching and decided to pursue a master’s degree in history from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and earned his teaching certificate from St. Vincent College. Rob was a retired teacher from the Hempfield Area School District, having taught American history the majority of his time at Wendover Middle School. He was also a longtime adjunct faculty member at Seton Hill University in the history department. Rob loved his work and was grateful for the true friends he made throughout his time at Wendover and SHU. Even after his retirement, he continued to receive texts, emails and phone calls from former students and, at times, their parents, who sent him updates, prayers and well wishes. Rob was devoted to his students, doing his very best to help each one succeed as they moved on from his class. He was an enthusiastic and dedicated published local historian who loved sharing his knowledge with the community. One of Rob’s favorite quotes was “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” a quote that he truly believed. Rob was also a Civil War enthusiast who spent many vacations at Gettysburg with both his wife and children, telling the stories of the battle in a way that only he could do, as well as visiting battlefields with some close friends who enjoyed those trips as much as he did.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Florence Kornides, and a brother-in-law, Mark Kornides.
Rob is survived by his wife of 32 years, Caroline A. Kornides Kollar, and three children, Alex Kollar, Robbie Kollar and Gracie Kollar, all of whom he loved more than life itself; his brother, Stephen Kollar and his wife, Mary, of Hannastown; sister, Susan Kollar of Greensburg; his in-laws Greg and Robin Kornides, Jack Kornides and Tim Kornides, and his nephew and niece, Andrew and Jessica.
Although Rob spent the last months of his life a good distance away from his home, he had many people who grew to care deeply for him at the nursing facility. His family would like to thank the staff and administration of Waynesburg Rehabilitation and Nursing for their kind and compassionate care during that time. He was treated with respect and dignity and many of those people were instrumental in helping his family cope with being so far away by sending and receiving messages, placing FaceTime calls, or telling tales of Rob’s days, like the times he sat in the dining room and sang along with the Lynyrd Skynyrd songs that were playing, or the times he joined in to dance. Some even spent extra time with him, feeding him his favorite Haagen-Dazs chocolate ice cream.
The family would especially like to thank the lovely Rhonda, who was the first person we encountered most days. She had nothing but kind words and positive affirmations each time we spoke. Her friendly demeanor and beautiful outlook on life made things so much easier for the family. We would also like to thank a few special ladies on his unit, specifically Michelle and Betsy, who went above and beyond their duties and the family’s expectations while caring for Rob. He was treated like family. They made sure his favorite music was playing to help him relax, and they provided much needed comfort to him and his family. A special thank-you goes out to Paula for taking the time to help Rob FaceTime home from her personal phone when he was feeling anxious and just needed to be close, and to Shannon and Rhonda who tried their best to get him moved closer to home. To all of the staff who went above and beyond and helped us get through the saddest time in our lives, we will keep you in our prayers and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
