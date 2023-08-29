Robert P. Endersbe, 82, of Greensburg (formerly of Latrobe) died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in UPMC Presbyterian.
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 6:31 am
Robert P. Endersbe, 82, of Greensburg (formerly of Latrobe) died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in UPMC Presbyterian.
He was born Aug. 24, 1941, in Jersey City, New Jersey, a son of the late Tracy M. and Hazel (Potter) Endersbe.
Robert was a U.S. Navy veteran, a past president of the Scottdale Lions Club and belonged to the Latrobe Presbyterian Church. He and his wife had owned and operated R.E. Uptegraff Manufacturing Co. in Scottdale.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Susan Uptegraff Endersbe; his daughter, Jenny H. Endersbe of Mars, Butler County; his son, Brian P. Endersbe (Sherry Lynch and her son, Caleb) of Burnt Chimney, Virginia; his sister, Sue Reutlinger (Alan) of Clarksburg, Massachusetts, and his brother, John Endersbe (Kate) of Tubac, Arizona.
At Robert’s request, all services will be private.
Donations may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
