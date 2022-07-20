Robert M. Huffman, 72, of Derry died Monday, July 18, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born May 6, 1950, in Latrobe, a son of the late Kenneth and Althea (Stoffer) Huffman.
Bob was a kind-hearted man who was always willing to help others. He loved to fish, spend time with his grandchildren and family, going to car shows and flea markets, and his “Coffee.” He formerly worked for Pelikan Industries (Nukote) and had owned H&R Block in Blairsville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara E. Truswell Huffman; two sisters, Laura C. Willforth and Deborah Truswell, and three brothers, John E. Huffman Sr., Kenneth and Joseph Huffman.
Robert is survived by his son, Bobby Huffman II (Jennifer Shankle of Derry; two daughters, Teena Clawson (Duane) of Blairsville and Tammy Platt (Roger) of Latrobe; his brother W. Carl Huffman of Derry; two sisters, Etta Logue (Bob) of Fairbank and Martha Fetter (John) of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Derek Clawson (Emily), Heather Thompson (Frank), Damian Huffman (Hope) and Jocelynn Hillis (Mitchell); four great-grandchildren, Dante, Matthias, Landon and Rawlings, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 3 to 7 p.m. Friday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where his funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
