Robert M. Herald, 67, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born June 29, 1956, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John P. and Doris Faye (Galvin) Herald.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 5:23 am
Robert M. Herald, 67, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born June 29, 1956, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John P. and Doris Faye (Galvin) Herald.
Robert was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township. A 1974 graduate of Greensburg Central Catholic High School, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from John Carroll University, and his master’s degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Rob’s career in education spanned many decades and took him to several countries. He was employed in Admissions for TCU and Rockhurst University, Kansas. Abroad, he served as a high school counselor at the American International School of Cairo, Egypt, the Rumberdee International School, Bangkok, Thailand, the Canadian International School of Hong Kong, China, the American School in Japan, the American School in Dubai and the American International School of Budapest. An avid golfer, he coached golf at each school with which he was affiliated. Rob and his siblings founded The Herald Cup, a 42-year-old family-reunion tradition that highlighted a love of family and a passion for golf, in honor of their father and mother. Rob was the Herald Cup champ a record setting 15 times. Those wins perfectly capture his intense love for both competition and family. Even when the competition was fierce, they always remembered and recalled “he ain’t heavy, he’s my brother.”
Rob is survived by his wife, Rosie Dinglasan Herald of Latrobe; his daughter, Kristen; his siblings, J. Patrick Herald (Bridget) of Chicago, Carol A. Britt (John) of Latrobe, Richard T. Herald (Donna) of Sewickley, Janet L. Herald (Art Colagrande) of Latrobe, James M. Herald, DC, (Susan) of Portage and David B. Herald (Joy) of McMurray; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; his uncle and aunt, C. Leroy and Priscilla Galvin of California; special family friends, Dr. Steven and Vern Selip, and his beloved dog, Wanchai.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Dr. Jill Kielbiowski, Tammy, Amber, Sandy and the staff of Independence Health System Home Care and Hospice, and the Rev. Alfred Patterson, OSB, for their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Interment will be private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.