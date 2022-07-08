Robert L. “Bob” Haines, 64, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home.
Born Jan. 8, 1958, in Greensburg, he was a son of Robert S. Haines, and his wife, Nancy, of Latrobe and Lorraine Kinneer Roth of Greensburg.
Prior to his retirement, Bob was employed with Norfolk Southern Railroad and had previously been employed at Sony and PPG Industries. Bob was a train enthusiast and loved the outdoors, especially snowmobiling, and he enjoyed his annual snowmobiling trips to Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, George J. Roth, and his father-in-law, John N. Krinock.
In addition to his parents, Bob is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kathy L. Krinock Haines of Latrobe; daughter, Kortney E. Hoone and her husband, Jacob, of Latrobe; son, Justin R. Haines of Latrobe; granddaughter, Ainsley; three sisters, Marcy Haas and her husband, Moe, of Latrobe, Kathy Shrader and her husband, Dave, of Latrobe and Judy Walter and her husband, Bob, of Greensburg; his mother-in-law, Ronna Krinock of Clarion; several nieces and nephews, and his granddog, Winston.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in St. Mary Byzantine Cemetery, Bradenville.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented