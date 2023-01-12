Robert John Maggiore, 87, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, surrounded by his family at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital following a brief illness.
Bob was an amazing husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather (“Pappy Bob”), son, brother, uncle (“Bobby”), mentor and friend who loved his family and lived his faith in daily interaction with everyone. He was a bright and shining light in each of our lives, and to everyone who knew him, and he will be missed beyond words. But, his light will live in each of us until we are united again in God’s heavenly kingdom.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, John and Katheryn (Costantini) Maggiore; his mother-in-law, Mary Melago; a sister, Dolores Maggiore; a brother-in-law, Paul A. Wible, and a niece, Kristin Wible-Amenyo.
He is survived by “the love of his life,” his wife and sweetheart of 60 years, Marianna Shultz Maggiore; his two loving daughters and sons-in-law, Leslie and Jim Stewart and Shelly and Ron Salandro; one very special and beloved granddaughter, whom he was very proud of, Dr. Alyssa C. Stewart (Chris Zaccagnini); a sister, Marlene Wible, and nephew, Paul C. Wible; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Eleanor “Joyce” and Howard “Bud” Crise, and nieces Erica (Crise) Legge and Samantha (Crise) Klickna and their families, including several great-nieces, Maizie, Bailey (Bob’s godchild), Chloe, Camille, Charlotte, Harper and Marzia, and one additional special godchild, Melissa Yazvec.
Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War after graduating from Latrobe High School in the same town in which he lived his life, raised his family, and made many lifelong friendships. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Kennametal Inc. of Latrobe and the State Correctional Institution in Greensburg (SCI) Region 5.
He had a passion for photography and cooking and had a true entrepreneurial spirit. Bob was a professional “Master” photographer who captured a plethora of special moments and events for so many members of the Latrobe community and beyond. His business ventures included Maggiore & Amatucci Photography, with special friends John and Bill Amatucci; CB Productions Photography, and later co-owned and operated “That T-shirt Shop on Spring Street” with his lifelong friend John Amatucci.
Bob started the first hot dog/food cart in the city of Latrobe, “Maggiore Sidewalk Cuisine.” He volunteered for both his community and his church and was active with the St. Vincent de Paul Society for many years. Bob was an active member at St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, where he served as Eucharistic minister, usher and as a mentor with the RCIA education program. He also volunteered for St. John’s Boosters and festival committees and was the co-visionary and project leader for “Our Lady’s Garden” at St. John the Evangelist Church.
He was a proud American who loved his family, his friends and his country. He cherished the right to vote and encouraged others to do so in his role as an avid poll worker for many years in the First Ward precinct of Latrobe. He certainly loved a good political conversation. He loved to cook, was a master soup maker and fed many with his gifted hands. His family was his first priority, and he treated his friends the same. He loved family gatherings and spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, word search, scratch-offs and trips to the casino.
The family would like to extend their most heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at the Arnold Palmer Pavilion for their kind and compassionate care throughout Bob’s short illness; also a special thanks to Excela Health 5th floor PCU nurses, technical partners and team, Dr. Gauna, Dr. Kiefer, Dr. Sulecki, Dr. Bilan, Dr. Carpenter, Rina, Edie, Courtney, Dana and Patty. Many thanks also for the abundance of prayers, love and support from our very dear friends and family.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in Holy Family Church, Latrobe.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 306 St. John Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650, in Bob’s memory.
