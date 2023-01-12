Robert John Maggiore

Robert John Maggiore, 87, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, surrounded by his family at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital following a brief illness.

Bob was an amazing husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather (“Pappy Bob”), son, brother, uncle (“Bobby”), mentor and friend who loved his family and lived his faith in daily interaction with everyone. He was a bright and shining light in each of our lives, and to everyone who knew him, and he will be missed beyond words. But, his light will live in each of us until we are united again in God’s heavenly kingdom.