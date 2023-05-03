Robert John “Bob” Porembka Sr., 86, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Charlene Murphy Porembka; his sister Patty Repko; his two sons, Brian (Barbara) Porembka and Robert Porembka Jr.; grandchildren, Kenneth (Michelle) Porembka, Nathan Porembka and Kaylee Porembka; his daughter-in-law Lee Ann Porembka; his special friend and sister-in-law, Cookie Porembka; brother-in-law George Samella; his nephew Michael (Megan) Porembka; great-niece and great-nephew, Griffin and Gunner Porembka; foster great-grandchild, Nelly, and many other cousins, nieces, nephews and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Viola (Stepanic) Porembka; his brothers, Joe and Rich Porembka; his sister Eleanor Samella, and his brother-in-law Tom Repko.
Growing up, Bob was an avid golfer and a top player on the Latrobe golf team. He was a lifelong musician and band leader, having played the accordion and several other instruments. He met the love of his life at 18 at a square dance and married her shortly after. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Kennametal for 37 years. Bob shared his love of golf, music, yard work and gardening with his children, grandchildren and almost everyone he met. He especially enjoyed his daily chats and golf cart rides with his dear friend, Brian Bier.
At Bob’s request, there will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Bob can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help fund cancer research and treatments for children.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
