Robert John “Bob” Porembka Sr.

Robert John “Bob” Porembka Sr., 86, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Charlene Murphy Porembka; his sister Patty Repko; his two sons, Brian (Barbara) Porembka and Robert Porembka Jr.; grandchildren, Kenneth (Michelle) Porembka, Nathan Porembka and Kaylee Porembka; his daughter-in-law Lee Ann Porembka; his special friend and sister-in-law, Cookie Porembka; brother-in-law George Samella; his nephew Michael (Megan) Porembka; great-niece and great-nephew, Griffin and Gunner Porembka; foster great-grandchild, Nelly, and many other cousins, nieces, nephews and family.