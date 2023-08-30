Robert John Frank, 74, of Latrobe died suddenly and unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
He was born June 8, 1949, in Philadelphia to his parents, the late Albert and Helen Frank.
Robert, or “Bob” as he was known to most people, earned his Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics at Ursinus College and his Master of Science degree in mathematics at Lehigh University. He was “all but dissertation,” having completed all of his coursework for his Ph.D. in mathematics (functional analysis), at Lehigh University. He also earned a Master of Arts degree in mathematics education at New York University and completed his coursework toward his Doctor of Education at the University of Pittsburgh.
One of Bob’s first jobs was doing analysis work at the Pentagon. He left this job when he found it boring — or at least not challenging enough — to pursue his passion for teaching. He was assistant professor of mathematics at The King’s College in New York, Seton Hill College, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Westmoreland County Community College from 2002 until his retirement in 2021. Although there were so many things that Bob could have done with his mathematical aptitude, he couldn’t imagine being happy doing anything other than teaching.
Bob had a brilliant mind and a passion for mathematics, of course, but he was also a polymath with a deep understanding and impressive knowledge of history, politics and theological studies.
He was a committed Christian all his life, and he was continuously seeking to learn and understand more when it came to his faith. Bob always held membership in a church, but beyond that, just some of his service to the church included teaching adult Sunday School, acting as church treasurer and working hard “behind the scenes” at Emanuel Baptist Church, where his late wife, Beverly, was pastor.
Another great passion of Bob’s was music. He sang in many church choirs, and he was a proud member of the Irwin Male Chorus for more than 20 years. He was a fan of a lot of 1960s and ’70s pop music, but his greatest love was classical music. His favorite composer, by far, was Anton Bruckner. Bob could often be found sitting, with noise-canceling headphones on and eyes closed, listening to music. He owned over 1,100 CDs.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Rebekah Alvino and the Rev. Rachel Frank and their husbands, Rich Alvino and Tom Francis; fiancee, Carolyn Garrett; stepdaughters, Tricia Anthony Ostendorf and Rebecca Anthony Foster and their husbands, the Rev. Steven Ostendorf and Chris Foster; step-grandchildren, Alyssa, William, Matthew, Addison and Luke; sister, Barbara Glass and her husband, Jim Glass, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, the Rev. Beverly Bomberger Frank; his second wife, Carolyn Anthony Frank, and his brother, William Frank.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, in Charter Oak Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Unity Township, after which Bob’s memorial service will begin at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to CORE (Center for Organ Recovery and Education) or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
