Robert Jamison McCune, 82, of Blairsville died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Beacon Ridge, Indiana, Pennsylvania.
Born Aug. 15, 1937, in Blairsville, he was a son of the late Ralph and Mildred (Gray) McCune.
Robert was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Latrobe Steel after 33 years of service. He belonged to the Blairsville Eagles Aerie 1488.
Survivors include his son, Robert J. McCune, Blairsville; daughter, Joan Janick, Blairsville; four grandchildren, and sister, Faye Trimble, Indiana, Pennsylvania.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edison McCune.
In keeping with Robert’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
www.jamesfergusonfuneral home.com
