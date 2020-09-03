Robert James Ray, 92, of Ligonier passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Senior Commons Personal Care Home, York.
He was born Nov. 29, 1927, in Ligonier, a son of the late Howard C. and Nellie Love Ray.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy but always made his home in the Valley. He retired after 39 years with Schade Brothers, later Kenny Ross of Irwin. Bob was a master of all trades from auto mechanics to masonry and was continually thinking of new projects. He was an avid hunter in younger years but also gained much pleasure in observing wildlife.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Emma Matson Clark, Ethel Ross and Alice Fisher; his brothers, Fred and Wilbert Ray, and a granddaughter, Stacy Hopkins.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Hopkins (Ralph) of York; two sons, Robert Landis Ray and his companion, Diane Roberson of Cody, Wyoming, and David Ray of Powell, Wyoming; six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Sept. 12 in Linn Run State Park.
Private interment will be made in Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Western PA Conservancy.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
