Robert J. Burke, 49, of Greensburg passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at his home.
Born April 7, 1972, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Gerald J. and Lois (McGee) Burke.
Robert enjoyed carpentry both as a profession and a hobby. He also enjoyed spending time at his family’s camp.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Cheryl Ann Burke, and a nephew, Stephen Burke.
Robert is survived by two brothers, Mark Burke and his wife, Elise, of Trafford and Michael Burke and his wife, Carla, of Greensburg; a sister, Susan Burke Green of Arizona; nieces and nephews, Mark Burke Jr., Brenna Burke, Sirrae Burke, Zachary Green, Amara Burke and Eleni Burke, and his companion, Kris Lechman.
There will be no public visitations.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday in St. Vincent Basilica.
Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
