Robert J. Adamczyk II, 47, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born June 23, 1973, in Manassas, Virginia, he was the son of Robert J. Adamczyk of Greensburg and the late Donna (Banner) Adamczyk.
Robert enjoyed fishing, golfing and working on computers.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Adamczyk, and a sister, Christina L. Adamczyk.
Along with his father, he is survived by his wife, Karen Sue (Vuchinsky) Adamczyk of Latrobe; a stepson, Matthew Vuchinsky of Latrobe; two sisters, Stacie Carter and her husband, William, of Gibsonton, Florida, and Theresa Adamczyk of Greensburg; maternal grandmother, Evelyn Banner of Tarentum; nephew and nieces, David Thomas, Samantha Carter and Stephanie Carter, and several aunts and uncles.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Interment is private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
