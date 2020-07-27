Robert H. Dell, 90, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in RNC Greensburg.
He was born Dec. 3, 1929, in Latrobe, a son of the late Richard J. and Anna O. (Nopp) Dell.
Prior to retirement, Bob was a plumber with the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 354. He was always willing to help others in need when it came to plumbing problems and normally accepted nothing in return other than a warm thank you. He was a faithful member of St. Rose Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe where he was an active volunteer after his retirement. He was an avid sports fan and loved to play pinochle. All who knew Bob knew him as a man devoted to his family and faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Edith M. (DeFail) Dell in 2017, and two brothers, Richard W. and Hilliard J. Dell.
He is survived by three sons, Robert J. Dell (Gloria), Ronald J. Dell (Cynthia) and Richard J. Dell (Beth); five grandchildren, Robert Dell (Amy), Stefanie Long (Steven), Douglas L. Dell (Alicia), Deanna Curles (Levi) and Richie Dell; four great-grandchildren, Taylor Sophia Dell, Delaney Lynn and Molly Marie Long and Mason James Dell, and a number of nieces and nephews.
A private funeral Mass for Bob’s family was held in St. Rose Church, followed by interment in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
The Hartman Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
