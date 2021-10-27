Robert G. Oleyar, 82, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at his home.
Born April 10, 1939, in Bradenville, he was a son of the late Andrew and Veronica (Vargo) Oleyar.
Robert was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville, and a member of the Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940. Prior to his retirement, he had been a hard worker who held two jobs all his life at the former Latrobe Die Casting Co. and Sacred Heart School, Youngstown.
He loved sports, especially baseball and football, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Above all, he was a loving and caring family man who never missed his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen J. Eskut Oleyar; a son, Thomas R. Oleyar; a daughter-in-law, Cristle M. Oleyar; a step-grandson, Jonathan Metcalf; a step-great-great-granddaughter, Mya Metcalf, and two brothers, Andrew J. and Michael E. Oleyar.
Robert is survived by his wife, Shirley M. Ansel McGinnis Oleyar of Latrobe; four daughters, Kathleen A. Fisher and her husband, James, of Latrobe, Lisa A. Sisak and her husband, Robert, of Latrobe, Amy M. Christoff and her husband, Donald, of Latrobe and Lynn A. Deist and her husband, Michael, of Ligonier; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Oleyar of Latrobe; a stepson, Kenneth McGinnis and his wife, Lea, of Latrobe; a sister, Anna V. Garland and her husband, James L. Sr., of Bradenville; nine grand-children, John R. Oleyar and his wife, Beth, Robert J. Sisak, Dylan R. Christoff and his wife, Emirlaine, Samuel Fisher, Corey Deist, Mason Fisher, Benjamin Fisher, Logan Deist and Carly Deist; five step-grandchildren, Melissa Mohler, Kevin Metcalf and his wife, Mandy, Kenny McGinnis and his wife, Laurie, Kevin McGinnis and his wife, Kendra, and Kyle McGinnis; 12 great-grandchildren; in-laws, Debra and Dennis Myers and Frances Oleyar; a special aunt and uncle, Ron and Verna Carlson, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Divine Liturgy will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville, with the Rev. Aron Maghsoudi as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave., #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or the American Diabetes Foundation, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.
