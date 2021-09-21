Robert G. Merichko, 66, of Pipetown died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Hempfield Manor after a long battle with cancer.
He was born Sept. 6, 1955, in Latrobe, a son of the late Andrew J. and Helen (Yuschak) Merichko.
Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the American Legion Post 982.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joann F. Miller, and a brother, James A. Merichko.
Robert is survived by two brothers, Jerry P. Merichko of Yorktown, Virginia, and David A. Merichko and his wife, Vangie, of Hampton, Virginia; a sister, Susan M. Love and her husband, Jeff, of Latrobe; a sister-in-law, Deborah Merichko of Bradenville; a brother-in-law, Cary Miller of Pipetown, along with several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented