Robert G. Lenhardt, 78, of Blairsville passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital, McKeesport.
Born Sept. 25, 1943, in Indiana, Bob was the son of the late Robert F. and Mildred J. (Mack) Lenhardt-Mushrush. He was the husband of Jean A. Aukerman Lenhardt, whom he married on April 16, 1966.
Mr. Lenhardt graduated from Blairsville Senior High School Class of 1961. He then served our country in the U.S. Air Force from June 1961 through November 1964. Mr. Lenhardt attended Military Language School, studying Russian language. During his time in the service, Robert worked as a Russian linguist in the U.S. Air Force Security Service. After returning home, Bob received a degree in business administration and attended Syracuse University and did an evening study program at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. He attended Pennsylvania School of Banking (Bucknell) in 1967, Mellon School of Banking in 1970 and the American Institute of Banking from 1965-1972. He worked for Galis Manufacturing Co. in Ernest.
After several banking jobs, Bob began at Appleridge Stone International in 1979. He and his wife, Jean, owned the company until his retirement in 2012. In his free time, Mr. Lenhardt was a member of Acacia Lodge 355, F&AM, in Blairsville and Doric Lodge 630, F&AM, in Sewickley. He was also a member with the Pittsburgh Consistory, the Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Forest 7 in Irwin, the Jaffa Temple in Altoona and one of the founding members of the Blairsville Community Band.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jean; sisters-in-law, Judy Lenhardt of Blairsville and Peggy Osborne of Palm Harbor, Florida; brother-in-law, Robert Enterline of Indiana; nephews, William Lenhardt, John Osborne and girlfriend Sheila Heiman, Alan Enterline and Brian Enterline; niece, Susan Moreau and husband David, and great-nephews, Tyler Lenhardt, Travis Lenhardt, Stefan Moreau and Ross Moreau.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Lawrence Mushrush; two brothers, William Lenhardt and Roger Lenhardt, and stepsister, Juanita Enterline.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. (with a Masonic Rites service at 7 p.m.) Sunday, March 27, in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Brady Hogue officiating. Following the service, military honors will be provided by the Blairsville Service Group.
Memorial contributions can be made in Robert’s honor to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.