Robert F. Flowers, 85, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born April 2, 1935, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Harold J. and Lillian B. (Marotta) Flowers.
Prior to his retirement, he was a self-employed contractor. Bob was a member of the Frontier Club, the Lloydsville Sportsmen Association and several other social clubs. He enjoyed hunting and taxidermy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha (Schmucker) Flowers, and one brother, Ronald B. Flowers.
Bob is survived by his four children, Yvonne Britt and her husband, Mick, of Verona, Shirley Hauser and her husband, Eric, of Latrobe, Audrey Spadone and her husband, Mike, of California and Jeffrey Flowers and his wife, Susan, of Derry; nine grandchildren, Sandy, Jamie, Nicole, Morgan, Vincent, Jarrad, Ali, J.R. and Jason; seven great-grandchildren; a special friend and companion, Mary Louise Peer of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to church.
Private interment will be in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
