Robert F. Bush, 84, of Derry passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born March 7, 1938, in Export, he was a son of the late Frank J. and Katie (Vuclich) Bush.
Robert was a member of St. Rose Roman Catholic Church. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at the Westmoreland Country Club. He was a kind and loving man who lived for his family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George W. Bush, and two sisters, Edith M. Bush and Sara Woiner.
Robert is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dolores K. Berenbrok Bush of Derry; son, Keith R. Bush and his wife, Flori, of Potomac Falls, Virginia; daughter, Krista M. Bush and her husband, J.P. Baird, of Ashburn, Virginia; a sister, Ann Kudray of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Lindsey Bush, Adam Bush and Gianna Baird, and several in-laws, nieces and nephews.
There were no public visitations or services. Interment was private.
Arrangements were handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
