Robert F. Bronson Sr., 83, of Lycippus died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Aug. 28, 1937, in Lycippus, a son of the late J. Lee and Hilda R. (Peffer) Bronson.
Prior to retirement, he was a bus driver for First Student at Latrobe, Greensburg and Mount Pleasant schools and previously worked at Latrobe Die Casting and Pleasant Unity Packing. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney. In his younger years, Bob enjoyed working on cars and trucks, riding tractors and hunting, then later in life enjoyed time with friends at Ed’s Corner Station.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Suzanne Elizabeth Bronson; a son, Robert F. Bronson Jr. and a brother, William Bronson.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Kintz) Bronson; a son, John W. Bronson of Lycippus; a daughter, Denise R. Bronson of Lancaster; daughter-in-law, Mary Bronson of Punxsutawney; three grandchildren, Marie and Jeremiah Bronson and Kimberly Gardner and spouse, Cherie; five great-grandchildren, Kyra, Miah, Anna, Bentley and Isaiah; a brother, John Bronson and wife, Edith, of Centerville; his sister, Linda Riffle and husband, Donald, of Latrobe and several nieces and nephews.
A private visitation will be held for the family in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity. Friends are invited to a funeral Mass to be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. Please go directly to the church.
Private interment will be held in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township.
