Robert Earl Thomas, 79, of Derry passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at his home.
He was born Nov. 2, 1942, in Wilkinsburg.
Robert had attended Grace Bible Church. He retired from the United Mine Workers of America.
He had served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and was vice president of the Burrell Township Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed motorcycles, shooting and hunting.
He is survived by his mother, Helen Paterson McClarren, Torrance; daughter Theresa Simms, Blairsville; daughter Vicki Shellgren and husband Luke, Confluence; daughter Kathleen Thomas, Latrobe; son, Michael Thomas and wife Jacqueline, Latrobe; 25 grand-children; 10 great-grand-children; his sister Arlene Jones, Torrance; brother, Richard Thomas, Derry; sister-in-law, Sandy Thomas, Pittsburgh; brother-in-law, Norm Simko, Torrance, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister Debbie Simko and grandson Jackson Thomas.
The family will receive friends 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
A funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Monday with Pastor Jay Losier officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Grace Bible Academy, 128 Bradenville School Road, Bradenville, PA 15620.
