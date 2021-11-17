Robert E. Smith, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
He was the loving husband to the late Marcella Rose Smith (née Fatora); dad to Robert Eugene (Gene) Smith II (Lori) and Sharon E. Savino (Joseph); grandfather to Matt, Megan, Ryan, Tyler, Mike, Andrew and Nick; son to the late Veronica Ann (née Slaninko) and Kenneth Franklin Smith, and brother to Patricia Dunlap.
Robert was predeceased by three siblings, Ken Smith, Dolores Zitt and Gerard Smith.
A prayer service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in St. John Baptist de La Salle Church, 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, followed by his graveside service at 2 p.m. in Twin Valley Memorial Park, 483 Athena Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.
Military honors will be held at noon the following day, Sunday, Nov. 21.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org.
